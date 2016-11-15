Entertainment
Gorillaz Have Dropped a Brand New Track, First Since 2011
The Gorillaz have given us their first tune since 2011 called Hallelujah Money, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Vince Colosimo Fined $1000 For Possession Of Ice
Colosimo, 50, was found to have the drug by police on September 26.
Renee Geyer Put On Bond Over Racist Rant
Geyer's racist rant caused a hotel receptionist to cry.
